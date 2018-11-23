Motherwell keeper Carson out indefinitely with blood clot

The Motherwell stopper developed Deep Vein Thrombosis whilst on international duty.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5970737082001-stephen-robinson-on-trevor-carson-s-blood-clot.jpg" />

Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson is out for an indefinite period after being diagnosed with Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) in his shoulder whilst on international duty.

The 30-year-old kept goal for Northern Ireland in the 2-1 Nations League loss to Austria on Sunday.

In the period since, Carson has developed DVT - a blood clot which develops within a deep vein in the body.

The Steelmen shot-stopper received specialist care from staff at University Hospital Wishaw after falling ill and is now recovering.

Carson will require ongoing treatment to deal with the issue, which will likely see him sidelined long-term.

Manager Robinson said: "He's had a blood clot and it will keep him out for a long time.

"He's been in and out of hospital since Wednesday.

"He felt a lot of pain when he was away with international squad and we thought it best we take him into hospital.

"Medical staff at Wishaw have been superb with him.

"There are still ongoing investigations."

The news is a huge blow to the Fir Park side, for whom Carson had established himself as first-choice keeper since arriving in 2017.

So far this season, he'd started all of Stephen Robinson's side's fixtures in the Premiership.