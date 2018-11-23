STV to broadcast live Spanish and Italian football

Coverage kicks off this weekend with 14 free-to-air matches on the STV Player.

Lionel Messi will feature live on STV. Press Association

STV will broadcast free-to-air live coverage of 14 Spanish and Italian league matches this weekend.

Two live matches from La Liga and Serie A will then be shown every week on the STV Player.

This weekend's schedule includes the blockbuster clash between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona on Saturday night.

Other live matches include teams such as Real Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan, Sevilla and Napoli.

The fixtures are being aired on the launch weekend of a new partnership between STV and Eleven Sports, which has rights to La Liga and Serie A.

Longer term, two matches from Italy and Spain will be shown live on the STV Player each week.

Richard Young, commercial director at Eleven Sports UK, said: "Our free-to-air partnership with STV fits perfectly into Eleven's 'For the Fans' strategy which aims to make leading football action more accessible for fans at an affordable price.

"STV has fantastic reach across Scotland and this collaboration is another way to drive awareness of our premium football offer to new and diverse audiences.

"Following our free-to-air partnership with Facebook, our inventive methods of distribution ensure we continue to reach fans everywhere while strengthening Eleven Sports' position as a pioneer in the contemporary sports media landscape."

Richard Williams, STV's managing director, digital, said: "We're delighted to be partnering with Eleven Sports to bring our viewers free-to-air football featuring the likes of Messi and Ronaldo for the very first time on the STV Player.

"This partnership reinforces our commitment to be Scotland's number one entertainment destination by offering a wider range of premium content to new audiences on the STV Player."

To access the STV player, click here.

