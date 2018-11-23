Jordan Jones: I'd never deliberately dive to con referee

The Kilmarnock winger served a two-match ban earlier in the season for diving.

Star: Jordan Jones is a key performer for Kilmarnock SNS

Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones has insisted he'd never consciously set out to con the referee by diving to win a penalty.

The Northern Irish international served a two-game ban earlier in the season after he was charged for diving to secure a spot-kick against Dundee.

Killie opted not to contest the Scottish FA charge as they said there wasn't sufficient evidence to overturn the suspension.

Footage suggested there was little contact from Dundee full-back Cammy Kerr before Jones hit the deck.

But the attacker has defended his actions, insisting he wasn't looking to fool the officials.

Asked if he'd ever deliberately go out to dive, he said: "No, definitely not."

On his reputation for going down easily, he added: "It happened a few times last year and then this year I obviously got done for it.

"But you can't let it affect you, everyone has an opinion in football, if that's your opinion, no problem.

"I was running full pace, against a full-back who had done me in a couple of challenges before, I've cut across him and felt something so I've went down and got the penalty.

"I wasn't screaming for a penalty, my head was down and when I looked up the ref had given a penalty."

Jones has been a key performer for Steve Clarke's Killie again this season, with the Ayrshire side currently fourth in the Premiership.

The 24-year-old is in the final year of his current Rugby Park deal and has been attracting admiring glances from elsewhere as a result.

Jones said he's keen to iron out his future in January.

However, before then he just wants to focus on continuing to impress for Clarke's side.

He added: "There are two sides to it, this time last year teams were constantly being linked to me and I got affected by it.

"This season, I'm just trying to blank it out, focus on my football, whatever happens in the future will happen.

"I've told my agent I don't want to hear about any teams, I just want to focus on my football.

"I need to make sure my performances don't dip in December, especially with how well the team is doing.

"Looking towards January, you want your future settled. I'm sure the right choice will be made, that will take care of itself."