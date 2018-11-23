History beckons as Scottish Cup returns for third round

Scotland's largest cup competition is back as lower-league sides eye progress.

Cup: The Scottish Cup third round takes place this weekend. SNS

The Scottish Cup returns this weekend, with lower-league teams vying for a spot alongside the big-hitters in Saturday night's fourth round draw.

A number of enticing ties have been thrown up, including a potential history-maker and a fiery Ayrshire derby.

The students of University of Stirling will look to upset the odds and become the first-ever university side to reach round four when they take on Elgin City.

Perhaps the tie of the round, though, is to take place at Bellsdale Park, which plays host to Beith Juniors' derby fixture against Championship leaders Ayr.

Elsewhere, Highland League side Brora Rangers head to Cowdenbeath, while East Kilbride and Gala Fairydean Rovers play out an all-Lowland League tie.

Juniors cup experts Auchinleck Talbot travel north to Fraserburgh, before Inverness visit League Two table-toppers Edinburgh City on Sunday.

Reward for the teams who ultimately prevail is a spot in Saturday evening's fourth round draw, which sees Premiership outfits also thrown into the hat for the first time.

Third round fixtures