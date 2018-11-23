Neil Lennon 'flattered' by Republic of Ireland link

The Hibs head coach has been linked with replacing Martin O'Neill as Ireland boss.

Flattered: Neil Lennon has been linked with the vacant Republic of Ireland post. SNS

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon said he's "flattered" to be linked with the vacant Republic of Ireland post.

The Northern Irishman has been touted as a candidate to take over as manager of the Republic, who parted ways with Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane after an unsuccessful Nations League campaign.

Lennon said while he's honoured to be in the mix, his sole focus was on turning around Hibs' fortunes at the moment.

He said: "I'm in a very good job here and I'm just concentrating on that at the minute.

"Sorry to see Martin go, he's had a big influence on my career.

"Martin did some brilliant things with the Republic and I'm sure he'll come again."

He added: "It's just speculation, I'm flattered.

"I've not seen or heard anything regarding myself, all I'm doing is concentrating on getting us back into winning form.

"We have to start winning games and get back challenging again."

Lennon's side currently lie eighth in the Premiership after falling from second spot earlier in the campaign.

Previously prolific, Hibs have struggled for goals of late - failing to score in their last three.

The club's head coach said he wasn't overly concerned given the firepower at his disposal.

Lennon said: "McLaren has been undercooked this season, he's just coming back to fitness and will add to that.

"Flo (Kamberi) has had a decent goal return and Martin (Boyle) is scoring goals.

"In the main, it's not a major concern at the minute.

"The longer it goes, you analysing it and question if we're creating enough chances.

"But we have been creating chances and know we have goals in us.

"Every team has a barren spell but the sooner we can remedy that the better."