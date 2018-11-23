  • STV
  • MySTV

Rangers may not sign anyone in January, says Gerrard

Sheelagh McLaren Sheelagh McLaren Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Steven Gerrard said the Light Blues "won't do anything major" in the transfer window.

Steven Gerrard has said Rangers "won't be doing anything major" and may not even make any signings at all during the January transfer window.

The Light Blues recruited 14 players over the summer months as Gerrard overhauled his squad upon arriving from Liverpool.

Rangers are currently third in the Premiership and their Europa League group after suffering League Cup disappointment when they lost to Aberdeen at Hampden.

Gerrard said while he's always on the lookout for talent, he has no major plans to embark upon another recruitment drive.

He said: "We won't be doing anything major in January.

"But if we identify a player we feel can strengthen us for the final six months of the season we will go and try to make that happen.

"It may be the case that we don't sign anyone. There won't be a lot of activity in terms of volume.

"We done a lot in the summer, we're really happy with the squad but we're always looking to improve, that will always be the case."

I don't think you deserve a yellow card if you blow a kiss.
Steven Gerrard on Daniel Candeias' sending off

Daniel Candeias missed Rangers' 7-1 rout of Motherwell last time out as the winger was banned following his red card against St Mirren.

The Scottish FA said ref Willie Collum dismissed the Portuguese attacker for "making gestures" as the Light Blues made it 2-0 in Paisley.

Candieas blew kisses towards Buddies defender Anton Ferdinand after Alfredo Morelos' strike.

On the reasoning for the red card, Gerrard said: "I don't think you deserve a yellow card in football if you blow a kiss.

"But we move on, no hard feelings."

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1433062-celtic-to-consider-snubbing-tickets-for-ibrox-trip/ | default

Celtic are considering the prospect of rejecting their ticket allocation for next month's derby at Ibrox.

Gerrard said he'd be disappointed not to see the Hoops support in Govan on December 29, but insisted the stadium will be rocking regardless.

He continued: "I don't think it would affect the fixture, there will still be an incredible atmosphere at Ibrox.

"That's Celtic's decision if they decide to do that.

"I hope they don't because big football matches are about the fans, the banter, that type of stuff."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.