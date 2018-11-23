Rangers may not sign anyone in January, says Gerrard

Steven Gerrard said the Light Blues "won't do anything major" in the transfer window.

Steven Gerrard has said Rangers "won't be doing anything major" and may not even make any signings at all during the January transfer window.

The Light Blues recruited 14 players over the summer months as Gerrard overhauled his squad upon arriving from Liverpool.

Rangers are currently third in the Premiership and their Europa League group after suffering League Cup disappointment when they lost to Aberdeen at Hampden.

Gerrard said while he's always on the lookout for talent, he has no major plans to embark upon another recruitment drive.

He said: "We won't be doing anything major in January.

"But if we identify a player we feel can strengthen us for the final six months of the season we will go and try to make that happen.

"It may be the case that we don't sign anyone. There won't be a lot of activity in terms of volume.

"We done a lot in the summer, we're really happy with the squad but we're always looking to improve, that will always be the case."

I don't think you deserve a yellow card if you blow a kiss. Steven Gerrard on Daniel Candeias' sending off

Daniel Candeias missed Rangers' 7-1 rout of Motherwell last time out as the winger was banned following his red card against St Mirren.

The Scottish FA said ref Willie Collum dismissed the Portuguese attacker for "making gestures" as the Light Blues made it 2-0 in Paisley.

Candieas blew kisses towards Buddies defender Anton Ferdinand after Alfredo Morelos' strike.

On the reasoning for the red card, Gerrard said: "I don't think you deserve a yellow card in football if you blow a kiss.

"But we move on, no hard feelings."

Celtic are considering the prospect of rejecting their ticket allocation for next month's derby at Ibrox.

Gerrard said he'd be disappointed not to see the Hoops support in Govan on December 29, but insisted the stadium will be rocking regardless.

He continued: "I don't think it would affect the fixture, there will still be an incredible atmosphere at Ibrox.

"That's Celtic's decision if they decide to do that.

"I hope they don't because big football matches are about the fans, the banter, that type of stuff."