Hamilton seal deal for Slovakian goalkeeper Jan Mucha

The former Everton shot-stopper has been capped 46 times by his country.

Deal: Jan Mucha (centre) has penned a short-term contract with Accies. SNS

Hamilton have signed Slovakian international goalkeeper Jan Mucha on a short-term deal.

The former Everton shot-stopper has put pen to paper with Accies after a brief trial stint with Martin Canning's side.

Mucha, who has been capped 46 times, kept goal for his country when Slovakia reached the second round of the World Cup in 2010.

The 35-year-old enjoyed a recent spell with Polish outfit Nieciecza before linking up with Hamilton earlier this month.

Mucha will fight with current number one Gary Woods for a starting spot with Accies, who currently sit tenth in the Premiership.

Champions Celtic make the trip to Lanarkshire this weekend and Mucha is available for immediate selection.