Aberdeen announce profit despite record wage bill

The Dons made an operating profit of £85k despite wages soaring to £8.6m last season.

Increase: The Dons' wage bill has soared to £8.6m SNS

Aberdeen made an operating profit of £85k last season despite the club's wage bill soaring to a record high.

The Dons managed to achieve profit for a fifth straight season after revenue risen from £15.28m to £15.41m for the year ending June 30, 2018.

On-pitch performances helped in that regard as Derek McInnes' side finished second in the Premiership last time out and reached the third round of Europa League qualifying.

An increase in wages at Pittodrie - from £7.76m to £8.56m - meant the profit was only a small one, though.

McInnes and his management team were handed new deals last year, whilst the club embarked on a recruitment drive which saw 13 players arrive in the north-east.

AFC chief executive, Duncan Fraser, said: "The 2017-18 season finished on a high note with victory at Celtic Park to secure second place for a fourth successive season.

"The turnover figure of £15.415 million is another new record for the Club, with the main factors being a substantial increase in sponsorship, advertising and commercial income.

"This was offset by a reduction in UEFA prize monies as a result of playing in fewer rounds of the Europa League in season 2017/18, to which these results refer.

"Wages increased from £7.761 million to a record £8.564 million as a direct result of our continuing investment in the overall quality of the playing squad, the level of success in all competitions and securing the management team on new contracts.

"The wages to turnover ratio has also increased from 51% to 56% which is still well within accepted industry norms and compares favourably to other clubs."