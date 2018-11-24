Griffiths overcomes 'dark times' to score on Celtic return

Leigh Griffiths scored Celtic's third goal as the Hoops beat Hamilton 3-0.

SNS

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths shared his delight after putting "dark times" behind him to score the Hoops' third goal in the 3-0 win over Hamilton.

The Scotland attacker had been sidelined since October 7 due to a calf problem and illness.

But he made his return off the bench against Accies and made an immediate impact by curling home a trademark free-kick to seal the three points.

"It is always nice to be back on the pitch," Griffiths said.

"It has been a frustrating five or six weeks for me, trying to build my fitness up to full fitness. To come back and score like that was great.

"It was dark times, a lot of frustration but you just have to get on with it and do your rehab properly.

"It didn't help that I was ill for 10 days and that added to my recovery time.

"It was good to be back on the pitch and hopefully I am now firing on all cylinders."

Griffiths missed Scotland's recent double-header to work on his fitness.

Manager Rodgers was pleased to see Griffiths back on the pitch.

The Northern Irishman said: "I am delighted for him.

"He is as good as anyone from that 25 yards out. When he is on the pitch he is always a threat to the goal.

"He is a brilliant striker of the ball and placed it perfectly in the corner."

Goals from Ryan Christie and Scott Sinclair had put the champions 2-0 up before Griffiths' introduction.

Rodgers added: "It was a good win, a good result. We could have been three up at half-time, we had the goal, should have had a penalty and Scott Sinclair was through (on goal).

"But we trusted our possession and ability to get there and eventually we got through.

"The confidence the players have gained from playing well and scoring goals and being creative.

"It looked like the first year I was here, coming and controlling the game and having the personality in the team to be aggressive."

Accies boss Martin Canning complained about set-pieces, for and against his side.

He said: "It was always going to be difficult against Celtic.

"The plan was to try frustrate as long we could, keep ourselves in the game and give ourselves an opportunity to take something from the game.

"We lose two goals from set-pieces which is disappointing, it shouldn't have happened.

"And Scott Sinclair scored a header which he is not renowned for, I wouldn't expect that when I have Delphin Tshiembe and Aaron McGowan at the back post.

"We had half a dozen opportunities with set-pieces to put the ball in the box and we weren't able to make the most of it and in the end we were beaten by a top side."