A full summary of Saturday's Premiership results

Celtic, Motherwell and Rangers cruised to wins on a packed day of Scottish football.

Opener: Daniel Candeias heads Rangers in-front. SNS

Hamilton 0-3 Celtic

Celtic cruised to victory over Hamilton as Leigh Griffiths made a scoring return for the Hoops.

Ryan Christie put Brendan Rodgers' side ahead on 19 minutes when the midfielder found himself on the end of a well-worked corner routine.

The lead was doubled after the interval thanks to an own goal by Accies' Scott Martin, who was attempting to keep out Scott Sinclair's headed effort.

Griffiths then made an immediate impact upon his comeback, climbing off the bench to drill home a free-kick.

Victory extends Celtic's winning run to seven Premiership matches and keeps Rodgers' side top of the table.

Hibs 2-2 Dundee

Dundee fought back from 2-0 down to grab a point against Hibs.

Neil Lennon's side had found themselves ahead after just one minute when Genseric Kasunga scored an own goal.

Ryan Porteous doubled Hibs' lead at Easter Road on the half-hour mark.

But Kenny Miller clawed one back for the Dark Blues just before the interval and Paul McGowan scored just after the break to ensure Jim McIntyre's side left Edinburgh with a point.

Motherwell 3-0 Aberdeen

Aberdeen's winning streak came to an abrupt halt as Motherwell made the Dons pay for a series of defensive mishaps to win 3-0.

Danny Johnson grabbed a double within the first 30 minutes after the Steelmen capitalised on first a wayward Niall McGinn pass and then a hacked clearance by Stevie May.

Stephen Robinson's side wrapped up the three points after the break when a mistake by Lewis Ferguson was seized upon by David Turnbull.

Rangers 3-0 Livingston

Rangers swept aside Livingston at Ibrox to go second in the Premiership.

Daniel Candeias returned to Steven Gerrard's line-up after suspension and made an immediate impact by opening the scoring with a header from a corner.

Livingston kept themselves in the contest until the 83rd minute when Alfredo Morelos stepped off the bench to double the Light Blues' lead.

Scott Arfield added a third in the dying moments as Rangers eased to another comfortable win on home turf.

St Johnstone 0-0 Kilmarnock

St Johnstone racked up a sixth straight clean sheet but couldn't find a winner as Kilmarnock left Perth with a point.

Matty Kennedy had the best chance of a drab contest but the Saints attacker hit the post late on.

The draw sees Tommy Wright's run of wins end at five, while Kilmarnock hold their spot a point above the Saints in fourth.

St Mirren 2-0 Hearts

Adam Hammill grabbed a brace as Oran Kearney picked up his first win as St Mirren boss.

The winger scored a sublime opener, lobbing goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal from just inside Hearts' half.

Hammill bagged his second soon after by pouncing in the box to side-foot home.

Defeat sees Hearts, who previously topped the table, slip to third and means Craig Levein's side have now gone five games without finding the net.