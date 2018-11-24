Scottish Cup: See who your team faces in the fourth round
Clubs now know their cup opponents after the draw for the fourth round was made.
Holders Celtic have been handed a home tie against Aidrieonians, whilst Steven Gerrard takes his Rangers side to Cowdenbeath.
Junior side Auchinleck Talbot's reward for upsetting Fraserburgh is a chance to pit their wits against Championship leaders Ayr.
Elsewhere, Hearts host Livingston in one of two all-Premiership ties and last season's runners-up, Motherwell, take on Ross County.
The ties will take place over the weekend of January 19/20.
Fourth round draw
- Aberdeen v Stenhousemuir
- Auchinleck Talbot v Ayr
- Celtic v Aidrieonians
- Cowdenbeath v Rangers
- Dundee v Queen of the South
- East Fife v Morton or Peterhead
- Edinburgh City or Inverness CT v East Kilbride
- Hearts v Livingston
- Hibs v Elgin
- Kilmarnock v Forfar
- Montrose or Annan v Dundee United
- Motherwell v Ross County
- Partick Thistle v Stranraer
- Raith Rovers v Dunfermline
- St Johnstone v Hamilton
- St Mirren v Alloa