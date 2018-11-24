Scottish Cup: See who your team faces in the fourth round

Clubs now know their cup opponents after the draw for the fourth round was made.

Trophy: Celtic are the current holders of the Scottish Cup. SNS

The draw for the fourth round of the Scottish Cup has been made.

Holders Celtic have been handed a home tie against Aidrieonians, whilst Steven Gerrard takes his Rangers side to Cowdenbeath.

Junior side Auchinleck Talbot's reward for upsetting Fraserburgh is a chance to pit their wits against Championship leaders Ayr.

Elsewhere, Hearts host Livingston in one of two all-Premiership ties and last season's runners-up, Motherwell, take on Ross County.

The ties will take place over the weekend of January 19/20.

Fourth round draw