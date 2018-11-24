  • STV
Gerrard: I will fall out with people to keep Morelos

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Rangers boss declared his love for the striker continues to grow after his goal.

Goal: Alfredo Morelos came off the bench to score Rangers' second. SNS

Steven Gerrard vowed to "fight tooth and nail" to keep Alfredo Morelos at Ibrox after the striker came off the bench to break Livingston's resistance.

The Colombian was rested as Rangers kicked off their first of four matches in 11 days but entered the fray on the hour mark to help the Light Blues break down Livi.

Morelos drilled home with seven minutes left to give Rangers breathing space against a stubborn Lions side, before teeing up Scott Arfield to make it 3-0.

The in-form attacker has now hit 16 goals already this season, leaving Gerrard to declare his love for the Rangers talisman.

Gerrard said: "There is no doubt he is going to shatter what he got last season because we are creating chances, he is happy, he is enjoying his work.

"I'm told by people who have been around a long time it's the happiest he has looked.

"He recently signed a new deal. He has just got to keep going. The key thing for us is to keep him healthy and try to avoid these yellow cards.

"I'll fight tooth and nail to keep him here as long as possible.

"I will fall out with people to keep him here, that's how much I like him. I love him and respect him.

"But I also understand every player has his price, but from day one I have told you I love him, and that hasn't changed. It has grown, it is getting more.

"I want to keep him here as long as possible because he makes my job a lot easier."

Morelos faces a one-match ban after picking up his 5th yellow card in the league - and 11th of the season - for appearing to show dissent when Nick Walsh tried to speak to the 22-year-old and Livingston defender Alan Lithgow following a clash.

Gerrard said: "No complaints. He will miss Dundee away now."

On Morelos' booking tally: "I need to share some of that blame as well.

"I'm asking him to be in people's faces, I'm asking him to be aggressive and press and not stop short, and really do what other centre-forwards do to our defenders.

"Look, his performance for 30 minutes was superb, and we have just got to enjoy him. He's a top player."

Midfielder Scott Robinson led the line for Livi, who had four strikers missing.

Manager Gary Holt felt the scoreline was a harsh one and said his team should have been awarded a penalty.

"We went toe to toe, we were well in the game, and I firmly believe second half we were in the better team," he said.

"It's disappointing to come away 3-0 because it's harsh on them, but we have to take it on the chin.

"We just never got that wee bit of luck in front of goal.

"I do believe we should definitely have had one penalty first half. It's a stonewall penalty for me.

"I think it was Glenn Middleton, he doesn't see him coming, Dec (Gallagher) has toed it away and his leg has followed through and it's got to kick something. It kicked Dec and it's a penalty."

