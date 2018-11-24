McIntyre salutes Dundee's fightback in Hibs draw

The Dark Blues came from two goals down to take a point from Easter Road.

Comeback: Dundee players celebrate after levelling the scores at Hibs. SNS

Jim McIntyre hailed Dundee's fighting spirit after the Dark Blues battled back from two goals down to earn a draw with Hibs.

The visitors were left with a mountain to climb after Genseric Kusunga scored an own goal and Ryan Porteous headed home to hand Neil Lennon's side the advantage.

But goals from Kenny Miller and Paul McGowan either side of the interval levelled the scores.

McIntyre felt his team, who are bottom of the Premiership table, could have claimed all three points with a more clinical touch.

He said: "I thought we obviously got off to the worst start, it was a terrible start. But I thought the reaction between that and the second goal was excellent.

"I thought we passed the ball well and got in to dangerous areas."

"Kenny (Miller) was unfortunate not to score, it was a brilliant save from Bogdan, and then we lose the second goal. After that we disappeared for a bit and looked fragile. But we managed to get that all-important goal, to get a bit of belief back.

"I saw plenty heart when we went behind against St Mirren but coming to Easter Road is a different kettle of fish.

"We had to make blocks, our goalkeeper had to make saves, that's what happens when you play against top sides. But equally I thought we were very threatening ourselves.

"Maybe with just a bit better care in the last-third of the pitch I think we could have been in again."

Lennon rues two points dropped

Lennon was left to rue another frustrating afternoon after Hibs passed up the chance to end their run without victory.

The Northern Irishman said: "It's symptomatic of the spell we're going through at the minute, where we don't put teams away.

"We've actually gained a place today, to close the gap a little bit on the teams around us, but it feels like two points dropped.

"They made us change our shape 10 minutes in to the second-half because we were abject, feeling sorry for ourselves, lacking character.

"It's frustrating but it's part of football and we need to get back to being strong mentally, because that's what we were good at for a long period of time."

Lennon also expressed his after summer signing Thomas Agyepong came off injured, making his return from a previous lay-off.

"He's having a terrible time with injuries," Lennon added. "We hope it's not his hamstring, it didn't look like his hamstring.

"It's frustrating because we brought him in to play, and we're not getting anything out of him at the minute."