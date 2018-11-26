Extra train seats added for League Cup final clash

Cup holders Celtic will take on Aberdeen at Hampden Park in Glasgow on Sunday.

Hampden: Extra carriages on trains ahead of game. SNS Group

ScotRail have confirmed that extra carriages will be added to trains taking supporters to this weekend's League Cup final clash in Glasgow.

Cup holders Celtic will take on Aberdeen at Hampden Park on Sunday with a kick-off time of 3pm.

The extra carriages will be added to trains between Glasgow Central and Mount Florida, the closest station to the stadium, and queuing systems will be in place prior to kick off after the final whistle.

Fans travelling from Aberdeen have been advised that trains to and from Glasgow are expected to be very busy before and after the match.

Anyone heading to the game should allow additional time for travel.

Extra staff will be on hand to assist customers and, as with most large events, alcohol bans will be in place.

ScotRail Head of Customer Operations Phil Campbell said: "This is a really big game, and we're looking forward to once again help fans get to the match to cheer on their side.

"We will be adding extra carriages to services to try to make things a bit easier for people travelling to and from Hampden.

"But trains will be busier than usual, so we encourage customers to plan their journey in advance and make sure they have their ticket before boarding."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.