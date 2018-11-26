  • STV
Rodgers: Don't blame Celtic players for Rangers fans' fury

Sheelagh McLaren Sheelagh McLaren Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Brendan Rodgers says a crackdown on celebrations after derbies would be 'unfair'.

Lap: Brendan Rodgers said he and his players will always acknowledge supporters at full-time SNS

Brendan Rodgers has said Celtic players cannot be held accountable for the actions of Rangers fans and insisted any crackdown on post-match celebrations would be "unfair" on his team.

Police want to put an end to players performing a lap of honour at the end of Celtic v Rangers fixtures.

Following the Hoops' 1-0 derby win earlier in the campaign at Celtic Park, Rodgers' squad performed a victory lap which sparked a furious reaction from the visiting Light Blues support.

In a police memo, a senior officer has since said there was "a clear link between the actions of the Celtic players and subsequent response of the Rangers fans".

Rodgers, however, insisted his charges cannot be blamed for the behaviour of rival supporters.

He said: "It's not so much a lap of honour in that last game.

"I think it's unfair to put the responsibility of away supporters onto Celtic players.

"We show our appreciation and respect for the incredible support we get, our aim is never to provoke or antagonise any support.

"Especially the Rangers game, I as much as anyone understand the delicate nature of that."

On talk of a crackdown on post-match celebrations, Rodgers added: "I think it's a little unfair on the Celtic support.

"When I first came in to Celtic, I said to the players that what was going to be absolutely critical for us is the connection between the players and the supporters.

"That synergy is vital if we're going to succeed.

"I made sure after each game - whether we win, lose or draw - we always acknowledge the supporters.

"They travel from far and wide, up and down Scotland, across from Ireland and from all over the world.

"It's something we have always done, is recognise that.

"Whether we have won, lost or drawn, whether it's against Rangers or Ross County away or Livingston or Hamilton, we always do it."

Rodgers was speaking as his team prepares for a crucial week of fixtures, with a crunch Europa League tie against Rosenborg on Thursday coming three days before the League Cup final against Aberdeen.

The Northern Irishman, who confirmed Aussie playmaker Tom Rogic is back available for selection, said he's confident his in-form side can pull through despite limited room for recovery.

He continued: "They are two great games to be involved in, the focus is very much on Rosenborg and looking for a really good result there.

"Not a great deal of recovery time but we'll do our best to recover the players for a great game here.

"The players are hungry, we'll be ready physically and mentally for the game.

"Derek has lost some important players but they always compete and have players who can cause you a problem.

"It's on ourselves, we have to be able to impose our own game."

