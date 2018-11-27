Robinson faces touchline ban after Ibrox dismissal

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson has been charged with misconduct by the Scottish FA.

Dismissed: Stephen Robinson was sent to the stands after Carl McHugh's red card. SNS

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has been hit with a notice of complaint after being charged with misconduct by the Scottish FA.

The Northern Irishman was sent to the stands during the Steelmen's 7-1 loss to Rangers at Ibrox following a heated exchange of words with members of the Light Blues' coaching staff.

The fallout came after Motherwell were reduced to ten men when Carl McHugh was sent off for handball and James Tavernier converted the resulting penalty kick for Rangers.

Following his side's heavy defeat in Glasgow, Robinson made his frustration with the officials and Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos clear.

He said: "The first booking is a disgrace, it's embarrassing.

"And I have to say, referees are getting conned by the same people continually.

On his dismissal, he added: "Listen, members of their staff came up to voice their opinion.

"I was the only one sent to the stand.

"A young boy, out of his depth as a fourth official (Craig Napier), obviously can't deal with that. I don't think it was a major incident."

Robinson faces a potential touchline ban following the charge. He has until Friday to respond to the charge, with a hearing planned for December 20.