Gerrard: I have better options at left-back than Wallace

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Light Blues boss said he's not playing Lee Wallace because he has better options.

Out of favour: Lee Wallace has played one minute of Premiership football this season.
Out of favour: Lee Wallace has played one minute of Premiership football this season.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has said Lee Wallace doesn't currently feature in his team as he has better left-backs to choose from.

The former Ibrox skipper has found himself out of the first-team picture of late, playing just one minute of football in the Premiership this season as he continues to struggle with injury.

Last campaign, Wallace was disciplined by the club alongside Kenny Miller after a dressing room bust-up with previous manager Graeme Murty.

At the club's AGM on Tuesday, Gerrard was forced to defend Rangers' handling of Wallace after an angry shareholder hit out at the defender's "disgusting" treatment.

Gerrard said his relationship with the ex-Scotland cap was "fine", but pointed to the strength in depth at left-back after recruiting Borna Barisic and Jon Flanagan as to why Wallace isn't playing.

He said: "Lee Wallace was out injured when I came in and had missed 12 months before then.

"I pay tribute to how Lee has gone about his business when he has been injured.

"To be candid, as long as he's here he remains part of my plans and he trains with us but I believe we have better options in that position at the moment.

"My relationship with Lee is fine."

Gerrard eyes long-term Rangers stint

Plan: Steven Gerrard hopes to stay at Rangers long-term.
Plan: Steven Gerrard hopes to stay at Rangers long-term. SNS

Elsewhere during the AGM, Gerrard laid out his plans to stay at Rangers long-term.

Since arriving in Govan over the summer, the former Liverpool coach has guided the Light Blues to the Europa League group stage and up to second in the Premiership.

Gerrard paid tribute to the support he has received from chairman Dave King and the club's board, before insisting he's in it for the long-haul at Ibrox.

He added: "I'd like to thank Dave for the support he's given me since day one and also the rest of the board.

"They've been really supportive to me and my staff and I'd like to thank Mark and Stewart, who I work with on a daily basis.

"Without the support behind myself and my coaching staff, we wouldn't have been able to have achieved what we have so far.

"I can assure everyone that we'll give every bit of time and effort we've got to continue moving the club forward on the pitch and we'll continue trying to attract the best players possible to help bring success back to this incredible club.

"I feel I'm in such a blessed position to be here as manager

"I hope I stay here for a very long time and we share some really good times together."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.