King: Rangers won't back down on Celtic ticket allocation

The Ibrox chairman has insisted the Light Blues have no plans to reverse their stance.

Assurance: Dave King (centre) has reiterated his stance over Celtic tickets. SNS#

Rangers chairman Dave King has "no intention" of reversing the decision to reduce Celtic's Ibrox ticket allocation.

Back in May, Light Blues' chiefs decided to cut their rivals' number of tickets for fixtures in Govan from around 6000 to 800 in order to make way for extra season tickets.

Celtic followed suit by reducing Rangers' allocation for the first Old Firm derby of the season at Celtic Park, which Brendan Rodgers' side won 1-0.

Recently, the Hoops said they were considering not taking up any of their tickets for the next fixture at Ibrox on December 29 over security concerns.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers also criticised the move, insisting it has damaged the fixture as a spectacle.

"There has been something taken away from the games," said Rodgers.

"I think over the course of the games, home and away, they have been great spectacles, partly because of the impact of the away support. That's now limited."

But, speaking at the club's AGM on Tuesday, King offered an "absolute assurance" there are no plans to perform a U-turn.

He said: "I can give you an absolute assurance the board has no intention of reversing that decision."

Rodgers said on Monday Celtic players cannot be blamed for the actions of Rangers supporters after it emerged police are planning to put an end to laps of honour at the end of Old Firm matches.

After their derby win earlier in the campaign, Hoops players performed a victory lap which sparked fury in the visiting end.

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson told the meeting players have a responsibility to behave before and after next month's fixture.

He said: "Players have a responsibility to be very careful about their actions during games and after games.

"Every action can have a reaction, as we saw that day.

"We just can't have a repeat of that and players have to be very conscious of what they are doing, whether it be celebrations or other actions.

"We would hope we don't see any repeat of that at all, anywhere."