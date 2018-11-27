Scott Bain: Celtic didn't over-celebrate against Rangers

The goalkeeper reckons the Hoops did nothing wrong by performing a victory lap.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5972162815001-scott-bain-on-celtic-s-celebrations.jpg" />

Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain has dismissed talk of stopping post-match victory laps, insisting the Hoops did nothing wrong as they celebrated beating Rangers.

Police chiefs are planning to put an end to players celebrating with laps of honour after Old Firm derbies.

Following Celtic's 1-0 win over Rangers in September, players' post-match celebrations sparked a furious reaction from visiting Light Blues fans.

Parkhead boss Brendan Rodgers said on Monday it would be unfair to blame his squad for the actions of rival supporters.

Bain, who will start for Celtic in Sunday's League Cup final, backed his manager's assessment of events.

He said: "We do it after every game, walk round the pitch and thank the fans for their support.

"I don't think we were over-celebrating, I don't think we were doing anything wrong.

"We can't walk to here and then walk back round to avoid other fans, we were just walking in a circle.

"If you want to thank your own fans, you should be able to."

'It will be the biggest game I've played in so far.' Scott Bain on starting for Celtic in the League Cup final

Bain has been handed the starting jersey for the cup final against Aberdeen after playing throughout the Hoops' run in the competition.

The former Dundee shot-stopper reckons the Hampden fixture will be the biggest game of his career to date.

He added: "It will be the biggest game I've played in so far.

"I've realised at this club that every game is a big game so it's just about being prepared as normal."

Craig Gordon retains the number one jersey for Premiership and European fixtures under Rodgers.

Despite only making sporadic starts, Bain insisted he is feeling sharp such is the standard of training at Lennoxtown.

He continued: "I train and play against the best players in the league everyday, there isn't much better preparation than that.

"I've played over 250 games now, so not playing for a couple of weeks isn't a big deal for me.

"Every game I've went into here I've had the best preparation I've had in my career.

"Craig is a top goalkeeper, I've never tried to compare myself to anyone, I just try to improve."