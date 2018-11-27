Frank Lampard hails Max Lowe's progress at Aberdeen

The Derby boss has shared his delight at Lowe's development with the Dons.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5972232159001-frank-lampard-on-max-lowe-s-progress-at-aberdeen.jpg" />

Derby boss Frank Lampard has hailed Max Lowe's progress at Aberdeen, insisting Pittodrie is the perfect place for the defensive prospect to develop.

The Rams gave Lowe the green light to move north on a season-long loan in the summer.

The 21-year-old has since become a key performer for the Dons, starting 10 games in the Premiership and helping Derek McInnes' side reach the League Cup final.

Lampard said the chance for Lowe to gain big-match experience was central to his decision to let the England youth international switch to Scotland.

He said: "The move for him was a good one.

"I know Derek McInnes well and I knew he was in very safe hands in terms of the manager he was going to work under.

"The great thing for me is he is going to play competitive games and hopefully be a positive for Aberdeen, which I think he has been.

"He's going to play in these type of games: a cup final, big atmosphere, against a top team.

"He's doing well and it's helping his development."

Lampard has been keeping a keen eye on Lowe's performances north of the border.

The former Chelsea star said matches like this Sunday's Hampden final against Celtic provide the youngster with a perfect platform upon which to improve.

On Sunday's cup final, he added: "These games will test his personality, his talent and what he does against a top team like Celtic.

"It's brilliant experience for Max at such a young age.

"I've no doubt Max will accomplish it well because he wants to learn and improve, is talented and physically good. He has all the attributes, this is part of his journey and I hope he does well."