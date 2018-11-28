St Johnstone rue Drey Wright's season-ending injury

The Saints winger is out for the season after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament.

Sidelined: Drey Wright came off during St Johnstone's 0-0 draw with Kilmarnock. SNS

St Johnstone winger Drey Wright has suffered a serious knee injury which will see him ruled out for the rest of the season.

Wright was carried off during the Saints' weekend stalemate with Kilmarnock.

The Perth club have now been dealt a huge blow after the initial prognosis on the injury was proven worse than initially feared.

The attacker had quickly established himself as a key performer for Tommy Wright's side since arriving from Colchester in the summer.

Wright was integral as St Johnstone climbed up the Premiership table thanks to five straight wins.

But his boss has now confirmed his namesake faces an extensive period on the sidelines, news that Wright labelled as "hugely disappointing".

"Unfortunately, it's hugely disappointing news," the Northern Irishman manager said.

"The injury swelled up over the past 48 hours and a scan has revealed a damaged ACL which will require an operation and will result in Drey missing the remainder of the campaign.

"Of course, the important thing is that he receives the best treatment available to get him back as soon as possible but there's no doubt that it is hugely disappointing news for the player and the club.

"He's made a real impact since joining us and he's a player who has excited the supporters but as is the case in football we just have to deal with it and help him come back fitter and stronger."