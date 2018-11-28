  • STV
  • MySTV

Europa rivals no longer take Rangers lightly, says Gerrard

Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Steven Gerrard reckons Rangers are the surprise package in their Europa League group.

Steven Gerrard reckons Rangers' Europa League rivals no longer take his team lightly after the Light Blues defied their "underdog" tag to fight for progress.

Just two points separate the four sides in Group G, with the Ibrox outfit one point off the top with two games to go.

Gerrard reckons Rangers' rivals will have initially seen his team as a favourable draw but now know the Light Blues are no soft touch.

"We have been the surprise team in this group," he said.

"I don't think the opposition teams gave us much chance.

"For us, it was always to try and take this group to the wire and that is what we intend to do.

"We were certainly the underdogs when the draw was made and I think the likes of Spartak and Villarreal probably seen us as comfortable opposition.

"It's credit to my players how well we've played in the competition.

"I think everyone is aware of our threat now, I don't think any opposition will take us lightly.

"Sometimes when you are the underdog and you punch above your weight, that can be big for the group.

"I sense the players are ready, this is the stage we want to be on."

It's impossible to defend like we did in Moscow and expect to come away with a result at this level.
Steven Gerrard

Rangers let their lead slip in Moscow last time out, with defensive mishaps costing Gerrard's side dear as Spartak eventually prevailed 4-3.

The former Liverpool coach insisted it will be "impossible" for the Light Blues to win against their big-spending La Liga visitors on Thursday if they repeat that defensive display.

"At this level, you get punished," added Gerrard - who confirmed Borna Barisic will miss the match.

"Hopefully, the Moscow game was a big learning curve.

"It's impossible to defend like we did and expect to come away with a result at this level.

"Villarreal are the favourites, they have Champions League experience, they have a huge budget, individual players worth close to £20m so this is a big test for me and the players."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.