Europa rivals no longer take Rangers lightly, says Gerrard

Steven Gerrard reckons Rangers' Europa League rivals no longer take his team lightly after the Light Blues defied their "underdog" tag to fight for progress.

Just two points separate the four sides in Group G, with the Ibrox outfit one point off the top with two games to go.

Gerrard reckons Rangers' rivals will have initially seen his team as a favourable draw but now know the Light Blues are no soft touch.

"We have been the surprise team in this group," he said.

"I don't think the opposition teams gave us much chance.

"For us, it was always to try and take this group to the wire and that is what we intend to do.

"We were certainly the underdogs when the draw was made and I think the likes of Spartak and Villarreal probably seen us as comfortable opposition.

"It's credit to my players how well we've played in the competition.

"I think everyone is aware of our threat now, I don't think any opposition will take us lightly.

"Sometimes when you are the underdog and you punch above your weight, that can be big for the group.

"I sense the players are ready, this is the stage we want to be on."

Rangers let their lead slip in Moscow last time out, with defensive mishaps costing Gerrard's side dear as Spartak eventually prevailed 4-3.

The former Liverpool coach insisted it will be "impossible" for the Light Blues to win against their big-spending La Liga visitors on Thursday if they repeat that defensive display.

"At this level, you get punished," added Gerrard - who confirmed Borna Barisic will miss the match.

"Hopefully, the Moscow game was a big learning curve.

"It's impossible to defend like we did and expect to come away with a result at this level.

"Villarreal are the favourites, they have Champions League experience, they have a huge budget, individual players worth close to £20m so this is a big test for me and the players."