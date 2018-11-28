Joe Lewis: We want to go down in Aberdeen history

The Dons goalkeeper said only by winning trophies will McInnes' side be remembered.

Hero: Joe Lewis was Aberdeen's penalty king against Hibs. SNS

Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis said Derek McInnes' side have to win trophies if they want to join the great Dons teams of the past in the Pittodrie history books.

McInnes' men take on Celtic in the League Cup final on Sunday - four years after last winning the cup.

The Dons have made a habit of finishing runners-up, both in the league and cup competitions, over recent campaigns.

Lewis insisted that only by adding to the Pittodrie trophy cabinet would he and his teammates merit a spot in the history books alongside the Dons' fabled sides of yesteryear.

The Englishman said: "When you walk through the corridors, you see Aberdeen has been a very successful club in it's history and we want to be a part of that history.

"The only way to do that is by winning trophies, you don't go down in the history of a club like Aberdeen by finishing second and getting to finals.

"If you want to be remembered, which we do, you have to win trophies and that's our aim."

Last time out in the Premiership, Lewis was unable to prevent Motherwell cruising to a 3-0 win at Fir Park.

The Dons had themselves to blame after making a series of defensive errors on the day.

Lewis believes the defeat provided a timely wake-up call for he and his teammates.

He added: "It was a kick up the backside and a reminder of what we need to do in games.

"A reminder that going into games waiting for things to happen isn't good enough, we have to make things happen."