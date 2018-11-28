Rosenborg boss plans 'smart' selection against Celtic

Rini Coolen said he has to take Sunday's cup final into account when facing the Hoops.

Interim: Rini Coolen doesn't know if he'll be Rosenborg boss next season. SNS

Rosenborg interim boss Rini Coolen said he'll have to make a "smart" team selection against Celtic as the Norwegians have one eye on a looming cup final.

The Trondheim side are effectively already out of the Europa League after four defeats, while the Hoops' qualification hopes remain alive after victory over Leipzig last time out.

On Sunday, Rosenborg vie for the Norwegian cup as Coolen aims to clinch a domestic double by beating Stromsgodset on Sunday.

Dutchman Coolen said he'll have to consider the limited recovery time when picking his team to face Brendan Rodgers' side.

"We will try to use the best players available but of course we have to be smart as well, some players will not play the full 90 minutes," said Coolen, who remains unsure if he will be kept on as boss next season.

"Pal Helland came back from injury and is doing well in the last weeks but I will keep him out of this game because he has to be ready for Sunday.

"All the other players are available so we will have a good squad tomorrow.

"There will be players in the starting 11 that I can maybe take off a little bit earlier than normal.

"We have to think about a few things but we want to perform against Celtic.

"And yes, we'd like to show in our last home game against a European team, that we can do better than we have done against European teams.

"Both games are very important, we have a very good squad and we will use the most players possible to have a good result and a good feeling, to prepare ourselves for the next game which is also very important."

Thursday's match between the pair will be the fourth of meeting of the sides this season.

Rodgers' Scottish champions prevailed in over two legs during Champions League qualifying, before winning 1-0 in the Europa League group opener back in September.

Former academy director Coolen expects to face another tough test.

He said: "It is going to be tough game and exciting game for us.

"They have to win, they will come to win.

"My first game as coach was against them, we did very well at the start but they were much better than us in the rest of the game.

"But we played them at home a few weeks later and we got a result, a draw and in the last game we played a very good game, we were close to a draw or even a win and there was disappointment when we lost the game in the last minute.

"But that showed us that we were close to being competitive at this level.

"The best games we have played have been against Celtic so hopefully tomorrow we will do even better."