Rodgers chasing win in Norway to set up Salzburg showdown

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has urged his players to set up a showdown with Salzburg in their final group match by taking maximum points from their trip to Norway.

The Hoops breathed new life into their Europa League campaign by beating RB Leipzig last time out.

The 2-1 win moved Celtic level on points with their Bundesliga rivals in second place with two games to go.

Salzburg look to already have top spot wrapped up, but Rodgers knows victory over pointless Rosenborg on Thursday would set up a decisive match for his side against the Austrian champions at Celtic Park.

"There's been lots of big games and this is the next big game for us," said the Northern Irishman, who will consider bringing fit-again skipper Scott Brown and midfielder Tom Rogic back into the side.

"We want to go into our last game at Celtic Park with an opportunity to qualify and if we get a victory tomorrow night then we have an opportunity to do that.

"We understand and respect Rosenborg and that respect has grown and they've come off the back of a celebration of being champions again for the fourth consecutive time.

"So we know it can be a difficult game for us and that is what we will prepare for."

Rosenborg interim boss Rini Coolen has hinted at making changes for Celtic's visit.

The Trondheim outfit are already effectively out of Europe after four straight losses and have one eye on Sunday's Norwegian Cup final as they eye a domestic double.

Rodgers said his focus will be on his own side and not

He added: "It's not something I can worry too much about. It's not something I can control.

"The manager of Rosenborg and the club have earned the right to do what they want to do in this game, because they have the cup final at the weekend.

"It is totally different stages of the season, with different objectives.

"For us, whatever team we put out will be a strong team and a team we think can win the game and then we go into the first final of the season and it will be another very strong team that we think can win the game.

"What's going to be important for us is the collective, we hope throughout the remainder of the season, starting tomorrow, that it can get us the results that we want."