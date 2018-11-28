Rangers hit with five SFA charges over Collum comments

The Ibrox club have been charged on five counts by the Scottish FA.

Red: Willie Collum sends off Rangers winger Daniel Candeias against St Mirren. SNS Group

Rangers have been charged on five counts by the SFA for their comments regarding referee Willie Collum.

The Ibrox club were critical of the match official's display in their 2-0 Premiership win over St Mirren, during which winger Daniel Candeias saw red.

Candeias received a second booking for what was later clarified as "unsporting behaviour" towards Anton Ferdinand after blowing a kiss in the Buddies defender's direction whilst celebrating a goal.

The Light Blues hit out at Collum in a strongly worded statement, voicing their intent to submit a formal complaint over his display.

Manager Steven Gerrard labelled the decision to send off Candeias an "embarrassing" one.

Now, the SFA have handed Rangers a notice of complaint, with five charges detailed.

These include:

criticising a match official in such a way to indicate bias or incompetence

bringing the game into disrepute

acting in an improper manner

Rangers have until December 4 to respond, with a hearing set for December 19.