Jimmy Nicholl joins St Mirren as first team coach

The Northern Irishman has joined Oran Kearney's backroom team in Paisley.

St Mirren have announced the appointment of Jimmy Nicholl as the newest member of the club's coaching team.

Nicholl has joined manager Oran Kearney's team as first team coach.

The experienced coach will aim to help Kearney improve the side's fortunes after they have struggled on promotion to the Premiership.

"It's my first day today but on the evidence of what I've seen this morning there's a really good spirit about the place," Nicholl told St Mirren's official website.

"Oran is a young, ambitious, enthusiastic manager and you can see the drive that he has got.

"That enthusiasm should rub off on all the players and all the staff and that drive and determination.

"I look forward to it," he continued. "My job will be when there are difficult times. If we are winning everyone is happy, but it's the difficult times you have to keep everyone lifted."