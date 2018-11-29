Rogic returns to Celtic line-up for Rosenborg test

The Aussie playmaker replaces Olivier Ntcham, while Scott Brown is on the bench.

Return: Tom Rogic is back in Celtic's starting XI SNS

Tom Rogic has been restored to Celtic's starting line-up to face Rosenborg, while skipper Scott Brown is on the bench.

Attacking midfielder Rogic missed the Hoops' weekend win over Hamilton after a long-haul trip away on international duty with Australia.

But he takes Olivier Ntcham's starting spot in Trondheim after manager Brendan Rodgers hailed the Aussie's performances in training ahead of the match.

Celtic had been hopeful Brown would be fit to also start the crunch Europa League tie, but the former Scotland captain takes his place on the bench.

Rogic is the only change to the starting 11 which prevailed against Accies on Saturday.

Craig Gordon starts in goals, with Mikel Lustig, Filip Benkovic, Dedryck Boyata and Kieran Tierney at the back.

Callum McGregor plays a deeper midfield role once again, from which he will look to supply playmakers Ryan Christie and Rogic.

Scotland hero James Forrest is on the right as the winger looks to continue his red-hot form, while Scott Sinclair keeps his place on the left.

Odsonne Edouard leads the line once again.