Gerrard makes four changes for Rangers' Villarreal match

Lassana Coulibaly is one of four players restored to the Light Blues' starting line-up.

Return: Lassana Coulibaly is back in Rangers' starting XI. SNS

Steven Gerrard has made four changes to his Rangers starting line-up for Villarreal's Ibrox visit.

The Light Blues host their La Liga opponents in Govan knowing victory will take them top of Europa League Group G after Rapid Vienna beat Spartak Moscow in the early kick-off.

Gerrard has made two alterations to his defence from the team which defeated Livingston at the weekend.

Joe Worrall replaces Gareth McAuley at centre-half and Jon Flanagan takes Andy Halliday's spot at left-back.

In midfield, Lassana Coulibaly had been struggling for fitness of late but makes his return to the starting 11, stepping in for Liverpool loanee Ovie Ejaria.

Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos will lead the line once again after coming off the bench to down Livingston at the weekend.

Team: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Worrall, Flanagan; Jack, Coulibaly, Arfield; Candeias, Middleton, Morelos.