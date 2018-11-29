  • STV
Sinclair header hands Celtic vital win over Rosenborg

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Scott Sinclair scored the winner as the Hoops won 1-0 to boost their qualification bid.

Winner: Scott Sinclair scored a crucial header for Celtic in Trondheim.

Scott Sinclair's header handed Celtic a crucial win over Rosenborg in the Europa League.

The Scottish champions knew a rare victory on their European travels would boost their qualifications hopes ahead of their final group match.

And Brendan Rodgers' men duly delivered, taking home all three points thanks to Sinclair's close-range header before the interval.

In the group's other fixture, Salzburg prevailed over Leipzig in the "Red Bull Derby" - meaning Celtic are three points clear of their Bundesliga rivals in second place with one game remaining.

The Hoops now know they will progress to the knockout rounds if they avoid defeat to Salzburg in a fortnight's time at Celtic Park.

Celtic started brightly, creating a series of half-chances in the early stages as they sought a crucial opener.

Aussie playmaker Tom Rogic, restored to the starting line-up for the match, had the best of those opportunities but keeper Andre Hansen made a clever stop to keep the scores level.

The home side grew into the game as the first half progressed but Celtic continued to threaten and eventually grabbed the lead just before half-time.

On-form winger James Forrest drove past his man on the right before putting it on a plate for Sinclair to nod the ball into the net.

After the interval, chances were few and far between.

The Hoops were unable to double their advantage and Rosenborg went looking for an equaliser late in the contest.

But Celtic held firm to keep their clean sheet and grab the initiative in the battle for second.

