Rodgers hails display as Celtic boost qualification bid

Brendan Rodgers said his team will look to finish with a flourish against Salzburg.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5973306187001-brendan-rodgers-on-celtic-s-rosenborg-win.jpg" />

Brendan Rodgers hailed his team's display after Celtic beat Rosenborg to edge towards the Europa League knockout rounds.

Winger Scott Sinclair's first-half header handed the Hoops a vital 1-0 win in Trondheim

That result was made all the sweeter for Rodgers' side after the group's other fixture ended favourably.

Salzburg's win over Leipzig moved Celtic three points above their Bundesliga rivals in second place, with the Scottish champions now just needing a point in the final match to qualify.

Rodgers called on his team to finish with a flourish by beating the Austrian title holders in a fortnight's time.

The Northern Irishman said: "We just wanted to have an opportunity to have it in our own hands and thankfully that's the way it has worked out.

"The other result obviously helps us, but we'll go into the last game to win the game, it's very hard to play for a point.

"We're against a good side but want to win the game and use the Celtic Park atmosphere to push us over the line.

"It will be a fantastic demonstration of the Celtic support and the synergy between them and the team."

Celtic faced Rosenborg for the fourth time this season and it was the Hoops who came out on top once again thanks to Sinclair's close-range effort.

Rodgers praised his team for keeping cool heads under pressure as they secured a rare win on their European travels.

He said: "Pleased with the result but even more so with the performance.

"To come under pressure, knowing we really had to win, to play to that level technically, it was a good insight into the game for me in terms of the team's calmness, confidence and how they connected."

"The team functioned very well," he continued.

"Technically, the midfield controlled the game very well, James and Scott's movement was very good and the back players kept the team nice and tight together."