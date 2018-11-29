  • STV
  • MySTV

Ten-man Rangers hold Villarreal to goalless draw at Ibrox

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Daniel Candeias was sent off in the first half but the Light Blues held out to draw 0-0.

Save: Allan McGregor comes to Rangers' rescue against Villarreal.
Save: Allan McGregor comes to Rangers' rescue against Villarreal. SNS

Ten-man Rangers and Villarreal couldn't be separated as the sides played out a goalless draw at Ibrox.

Light Blues goalkeeper Allan McGregor was in inspired form on the night, making a series of stunning saves to deny the La Liga big-spenders after Daniel Candeias was dismissed.

The result leaves Rangers third in Group G, but knowing victory over Rapid Vienna in the final group match would see them through to the knockout rounds.

Villarreal looked the more likely to open the scoring in the first half but McGregor thwarted their attempts impressively.

The Rangers keeper denied Toko Ekambi twice in quick succession with point-blank stops after the Cameroonian had burst through clean on goal.

Scott Arfield had the chance to edge Steven Gerrard's side in-front but his effort from close-range was directed straight at the visiting goalkeeper.

The first half ended in controversy when Rangers winger Candeias was dismissed.

The Portuguese winger received his second booking just before the interval after he and Morelos sandwiched Caseres, with Candeias eventually receiving his marching orders after a discussion between the officials.

After the break, Villarreal continued to press for a winner which would have sealed their progress.

But Rangers managed to keep out their advances, thanks to a combination of last-ditch defending and McGregor's form in between the sticks.

Kyle Lafferty replaced Alfredo Morelos in attack for the closing stages and breathed fresh life into the home side.

Rangers thought they had won it late on when Glenn Middleton found the net but the teenager's effort was ruled out for offside.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.