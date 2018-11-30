Gerrard urges Rangers to seize chance to claim top spot

The Light Blues boss admitted he'd rather be leading his side out at Hampden, though.

Test: Rangers boss Steven Gerrard expects Hearts to pose his side a tough test this Sunday. SNS

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard called on his players to seize their chance to move top of the Premiership, before admitting he'd rather be leading the side out at Hampden.

The Light Blues can claim top spot on Sunday by beating Hearts at Tynecastle as current leaders Celtic play in the League Cup final.

Gerrard urged his squad to take advantage of the opportunity, but insisted he'd rather be facing off against Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers than Hearts counterpart Craig Levein this weekend.

He said: "If we're sitting top at the end of the weekend, that would be fantastic.

"You get nothing for that at this stage of the season, it's a long race, but it's a good incentive for the players.

"I'd much rather be in the cup final but it is what it is.

"We go to Hearts, it's going to be a tough game, Craig has his team flying high.

"They've had some injuries which have affected their form but they've had a superb season.

"We're under no illusions, it's an intense crowd, really close to the pitch.

"It's a tough test but we're capable of going there and getting the result."

On Wednesday, Rangers were handed a notice of complaint and charged on five counts by the SFA for comments regarding referee Willie Collum.

Asked if he was surprised by the charges, Gerrard added: "The timing of them did, half 10 at night on the eve of a big match.

"But it is what is, we get on with it.

"My focus is on Hearts, I don't really worry about SFA charges."