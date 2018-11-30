McInnes to carry Ferguson's words of wisdom into cup final

The Aberdeen boss said he'll be leaning on advice from Sir Alex Ferguson this weekend.

Return: Derek McInnes is taking his Aberdeen side back to Hampden for another cup final. SNS

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has said he's leaning upon words of wisdom from legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson as the Dons prepare to face Celtic in another cup final.

The Pittodrie side take on the Hoops at Hampden on Sunday as they look to regain the League Cup four years after last lifting the trophy.

Two seasons ago, Celtic twice got the better of Aberdeen in finals at the national stadium.

McInnes, however, is hopeful his charges now feel ready to give their best at Hampden after a series of repeat visits over recent campaigns.

On Aberdeen's familiarity with Hampden, he said: "It is important.

"I always remember what Sir Alex said to me after we lost 3-0.

"He said that it's only by revisiting surroundings that players start to feel at home and capable of delivering a performance.

"He said he had umpteen internationals and players with hundreds of top-flight games under their belt that didn't turn up for a cup final.

"Sometimes it can happen, but by revisiting them you get more familiar with your surroundings.

"I feel we are, it doesn't give you any guarantees but I certainly don't think it does you any harm.

"It's good that Aberdeen, as a club, we feel we belong here at Hampden."

'We feel we have a big performance in us that can win the game.' Derek McInnes

The Dons defeated Brendan Rodgers' Double Treble winners at Celtic Park on the final day of last season to clinch second place in the Premiership.

In the first meeting between the two this time around, Celtic prevailed 1-0 thanks to Scott Sinclair's strike

McInnes said: "In the last few months, we've had really tight games against them.

"Our last two performances have been encouraging for us.

"Celtic are a good side, especially at the minute, so you have to try and nullify their key players.

"If they start enjoying the game, it can be very difficult.

"We feel we have a big performance in us that can win the game.

"I think we're capable of winning a trophy, I felt that at the start of the season and I feel we can win on Sunday."