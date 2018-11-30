Craig Gordon accepts League Cup final watching brief 

The Celtic number one has been replaced by Scott Bain for the match with Aberdeen.

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon said he wished he'd been given the nod to play in the League Cup final but backed Scott Bain to again be an able deputy.

The 35-year-old is the Hoops' number one but manager Brendan Rodgers has installed Bain as his keeper for League Cup action across their tournament run.

Gordon said he was disappointed to warming the bench against Aberdeen but insisted he'd help however he could as Celtic chase a seventh successive trophy.

"I would obviously rather be playing but that is the same with every member of this squad," said the Scotland international.

"It is the manager that picks the team and I would to have been out there and played in that occasion but the manager has given Scott every round and has decided to stick by him for this one.

"That's the way it goes. Sometimes managers do change for the final and sometimes they don't.

"He has obviously backed Scott to do the job and I will back the boys and do my bit to help them achieve that.

"Scott is a very good goalkeeper and it will be a new thing for him to go out and play in that game but certainly from everything I have seen he is certainly very capable of going in there and handling that and performing well.

"It wasn't a performance-based decision, it was something that was going to happen regardless and he has made that call and I will have to stick by that and do everything I can to help the lads win the trophy."

Despite not taking to the field, Gordon would still be a due a medal should Celtic prevail against the Dons.

He added: "Obviously it wouldn't feel the same whether if is a winners or a runners-up medal, obviously we hope it is a winners.

"It feels slightly different having not played a minute but it is a team game and I am part of this team and hopefully I will contribute behind the scenes or in the dressing room so I am doing my bit to support the team but yes, it still counts.

"I will be just as happy of the team goes up to lift the club having not played."