Rooney: I'll never forget scoring Dons' League Cup winner

Adam Rooney scored the decisive penalty as Aberdeen defeated Inverness in 2014.

Adam Rooney said he'll never forget scoring the penalty which ended Aberdeen's trophy wait.

Back in 2014, the Dons eventually prevailed on spot-kicks after a goalless 120 minutes against Inverness in the League Cup final to win their first trophy in 19 years.

Rooney scored the decisive penalty to clinch the cup and the Irishman said it's a moment that will long in the memory.

He told STV: "Scoring the winning penalty is probably the highlight of my career.

"I was taken a lot of pens, I practiced every day where I'd put my pen.

"I'd never gone down the middle before but I played with Ryan Esson at Inverness and he used to read me all the time.

"In case he was in goal, I thought I'm going straight down the middle."

Derek McInnes' side - who take on Celtic in this season's final on Sunday - embarked on a bus tour after the game as they toasted victory back in the Granite City.

Rooney said the scenes that followed made him fully aware of the size of the Dons' following.

The Salford striker added: "It was incredible, the bus journey was something I'll always remember.

"They are moments you'll never forget, celebrating as a group.

"The fans had turned out, we knew we'd taken big numbers down but we realised how big a club Aberdeen is then."

Rooney has continued on the goal-scoring trail since moving south to ambitious National League outfit Salford in the summer.

The 30-year-old has already scored 15 goals in the league this season to ensure the Red Devils sit just two points off the top.

He continued: "Obviously it is going very well for us at the minute, we're just one point off the top.

"We're in a good position at the minute and I'm enjoying it."