Killie defeat Hibs as Livingston and Hamilton win

There were nine goals across Saturday afternoon's three Premiership matches.

Kilmarnock
SNS Group

Kilmarnock 3-0 Hibernian

Kilmarnock moved up to second in the table with a deserved win over Hibs in a match that was interrupted twice by power cuts at Rugby Park.

It took Steve Clarke's side just six minutes to take the lead, when Greg Stewart's trickery set up Eamonn Brophy with a straightforward finish.

Brophy got his second just after the half-hour mark from the penalty spot. Jordan Jones was fouled by Darren McGregor and when Craig Thompson pointed to the spot, Brophy made no mistake in giving his side a more comfortable lead.

Two power cuts that affected the whole stadium broke up the second half with long delays and after a final restart, Kilmarnock kept control and rewarded the fans for their patience with a late goal from Greg Stewart.

Livingston 2-0 Motherwell

After four games without a win or a goal, Livingston bounced back to defeat Motherwell at Almondvale.

It took 22 minutes for Gary Holt's side to get the goal their early play deserved. Alan Lithgow's throw-in found Steven Lawless and his finish swept past Mark Gillespie in the Motherwell goal.

The visitors had a frustrating time trying to get into the game and Livingston held control for the remainder of the first half but couldn't add to their lead.

Stephen Robinson replaced Gael Bigirimana with Rodriguez Gorrin, and introduced Elliott Frear and Ryan Bowman for Allan Campbell and Curtis Main by the 63rd minute. The changes were to no avail as Livi doubled their advantage when Craig Halkett rose to flick home a Scott Robinson corner with seven minutes to go.

St Mirren 1-3 Hamilton Accies

Both sides went into the game looking to put some distance between them and bottom of the table Dundee.

St Mirren had been boosted by a win over Hearts last time out but found themselves behind after 22 minutes when Dougie Imrie headed in from a James Keatings cross.

Things went from bad to worse for Oran Kearney's side when Keatings delivered a dangerous free kick that both Matthew Kilgallon and Ziggy Gordon pounced on. Gordon appeared to get the final touch to put his side 2-0 up with only a couple of minutes to play before the break.

St Mirren bounced back immediately though. Ethan Erhahon headed the ball back into the box after a corner and Stephen McGinn was on hand to turn and volley i to reduce the deficit.

After the break St Mirren were encourtaged by their goal and went in search of an equaliser but an Accies counter-attack saw Keating switch from provider to scorer and he fired home from 25 yards.

The hosts' afternoon went from bad to worse when Simeon Jackson was sent off for collecting two yellow cards and Accies kept their advantage to net three crucial points.

