  • STV
  • MySTV

Clarke: Talk about my Killie team, not our floodlights

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The manager said his side were "terrific" in their 3-0 win over Hibernian.

Clarke praised two-goal hero Eamonn Brophy.
Clarke praised two-goal hero Eamonn Brophy. SNS Group

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke has said that he hopes his team's performance gets all the attention after a 3-0 win over Hibs that was interrupted twice by power failure at Rugby Park.

An Eamonn Brophy double had Kilmarnock in full control of the match before the lights went out twice in a stop-start second half and Greg Stewart completed the scoring in the final moments of the game.

Kilmarnock are investigating the reason for the power cuts but Clarke says the story of the day was on the pitch.

"Hopefully the performance will get more of the headlines than the lights because I thought we were terrific today, from start to finish," he said.

"I think there would have been a problem if the lights had gone off for a third time.

"When they go off you have to let the system cool and then trip them back in. I don't think the referee would have let them on again so the last 25 minutes were a little more nervous than usual."

The Killie manager had brought Brophy back into the starting line-up after injury and was delighted to see him score twice.

"It's always good when you get players back from injury," he said.

"We know Eamonn gives us a little bit more mobility up front than Kris (Boyd). Kris did a great job for us though and helped us pick up four points in big away games when he was in the team.

"At this stage of the season it's all about using your squad to its maximum. You saw that today. Rory McKenzie came in today after a spell out, ran himself into the ground and then at the right time Chris Burke came on and added that bit of quality that helped us get the third goal."

Hibs assistant Garry Parker couldn't find any positives to take for a difficult afternoon from his side.

He said: "We could have taken any of the players off at half-time and they couldn't have complained. It got slightly better after that but it still wasn't good enough.

"We got in behind them a couple of times in the second half but we failed to pick out the right pass. That's been happening for four or five weeks now.

"We came here to try and not lose and they scored straight away, so the game plan went out of the window.

"We know what the pitch is like but some of the players have got to look at themselves and do better."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.