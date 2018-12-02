Rodgers and McInnes name their League Cup final teams

Celtic and Aberdeen's line-ups for the showpiece final have been confirmed.

SNS Group

Aberdeen will be without Michael Devlin for the League Cup final, while Celtic make only one change to the side that defeated Rosenborg.

Managers Derek McInnes and Brendan Rodgers have named their sides for the match at Hampden ahead of the 3pm kick-off.

Celtic start with Scott Bain in goal, with the goalkeeper replacing Craig Gordon as he has for every game in the competition so far.

Ahead of Bain, Kieran Tierney, Filip Benkovic, Dedryck Boyata and Mikael Lustig form a four-man defence.

Callum McGregor and Ryan Christie are at the heart of the midfield while Scott Sinclair, Tom Rogic and James Forrest will provide the support to Odsonne Edouard in attack.

For Aberdeen, Joe Lewis starts in goal but Devlin's failure to recover from injury means that Andrew Considine remains in central defence alongside Scott McKenna with Max Lowe and Shay Logan at full-back.

Captain Graeme Shinnie is in midfield alongside Dom Ball and Lewis Ferguson.

Gary Mackay-Steven and Niall McGinn provide width with Sam Cosgrove spearheading the attack.