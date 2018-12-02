Gerrard delighted as Rangers move to top of the league

Rangers defeated Hearts 2-1 to lead the Premiership but were reduced to ten men.

Delight: Rangers moved to the top of the table. SNS Group

Steven Gerrard expressed his relief and delight as ten-man Rangers completed a 2-1 win over Hearts at Tynecastle.

The visitors had to bounce back from going a goal down after Gareth McAuley's own goal but Connor Goldson and Alfredo Morelos struck to seal the three points that saw them leapfrog Celtic at the Premiership summit.

However, there was a nervous ending for Gerrard after Scott Arfield was shown red for a late challenge on Hearts keeper Zdenek Zlamal.

"It's a very important result," he said. "It's our first big win against a rival away from home and we'll take belief from it.

"The emotion at the end comes from finishing the game with 10 men again. Scott's late and he knows he is. I've no complaints, but he isn't a dirty player and we aren't a dirty team even though we keep getting red cards.

"Scott sees the keeper has it in one hand and goes for it and by the time he gets there he has it in two hands, so he is late. You get your punishment, but he has been outstanding for us and he doesn't have a violent bone in his body."

it was the seventh time this season that Rangers have had a man sent off and they have been unbeaten in all those games.

"We're getting used to playing with 10 men and we're quite good at it," Gerrard said. "We've had enough rehearsals."