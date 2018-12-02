Celtic defeat Aberdeen to lift seventh consecutive trophy

A first-half Ryan Christie goal sealed League Cup victory for Celtic at Hampden.

Ryan Christie struck to win the trophy for Celtic. SNS Group

Celtic have won the League Cup and sealed their seventh consecutive domestic trophy with a 1-0 win over Aberdeen at Hampden.

Ryan Christie's goal just before half-time proved to be the difference between the sides in a hard-fought match.

However, the final was marked by a worrying injury to Aberdeen winger Gary Mackay-Steven, who was taken to hospital after a clash of heads with Dedryck Boyata.



While Mackay-Steven regained consciousness and was carried down the tunnel, Boyata had his head bandaged and, after play restarted his long ball forward found Christie, who saw his initial shot saved by Joe Lewis but poked home the rebound.

Celtic were awarded a penalty in controversial circumstances in the second half when Dominic Ball headed the ball on to his own arm on the edge of the box, only for referee Andrew Dallas to point to the spot.

Scott Sinclair stepped up but saw his firmly struck shot brilliantly saved by Lewis.

Celtic continued to push for a second player,and Aberdeen made attacking substitutions in search of an equaliser but neither side could find a decisive moment, meaning Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers continued his clean sweep of domestic trophies since taking charge of the club.



