McLeish, Martinez and Maxwell react to the Euro 2020 draw

Scotland, Belgium, Russia, Cyprus, Kazakhstan and San Marino were drawn together.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5974373479001-reaction-to-the-euro-2020-draw.jpg" />

The draw for Euro 2020 has been made, pitting Scotland against Belgium and Russia in their qualifying group.

The sides will also face Cyprus, Kazakhstan and San Marino in the qualifying games as nations battle it out for a place in the finals.

After the draw, Scotland manager Alex McLeish, Belgium boss Roberto Martinez and Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell shared their thoughts on the group.

Alex McLeish said: "Yes [Belgium are favourites] but Russia and Scotland still have to beat the other teams. We have respect for Kazkhstan, Cyprus and San Marino and we have to play to our very best capabilities if we're going to qualify.

"I did a bit of experimentation when I came into the job. We played some strong teams and we didn't get great results and people became negative about that.

"But you have to believe in yourself and believe in your players. I believe in the group of players that I have. "



Belgium manager Roberto Martinez was looking forward to facing Scotland after his side cruised to victory in a friendly earlier this season.

"Facing Scotland will be a really interesting game," he said. "The two nations faced each other not long ago but obviously it's going to be a completely different game .

"The Scottish team under Alex McLeish has been developing into winning their Nations League group so clearly this is a young team that is going to develop."

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell said: "It's a really interesting draw. Belgium are a top side, we know the quality they have.

"Russia had a good World Cup and were very competitive as the host nation. And there's other good sides within the group that we have.

"It's definitely a draw that gives a chance and one we'll be focused on qualifying from as one of the top two."



