Rodgers: 'Footballing gods' smiled on Ryan Christie

The Celtic boss hailed the development of his League Cup final match-winner.

Brendan Rodgers celebrated his Celtic team pick up their seventh consecutive domestic trophy and then praised goal-scorer Ryan Christie for his growing importance to the side.

Christie's goal just before half-time proved to be the difference between Celtic and Aberdeen and is the latest significant moment in a whirlwind spell for the attacker.

Having been out on loan at Aberdeen twice, he returned to Celtic and had to wait for an opportunity but has seized his chance and delivered big performances for club and country.

Rodgers said that he was now making the most of his talent and that it was destiny that he woudl make his mark in a final against a team that had helped him develop.

"It's the footballing gods we've seen today," the Celtic boss said.

"I said this story before, when I came in he wasn't ready to play but we could see there was a talent there, but for the level we're trying to attain and get to you need to have that physicality and you need to have that power and that quality. He always had the quality but I felt at the time he needed to get some games.

"It's a great demonstration of the different type of loans you can get. This was a development loan, I've got good relations with Derek McInnes. He took him away and we both would have looked at it and felt he still needed to do more in big games.

"He went away got that kind of physicality, both in terms of body strength, and durability in terms of how we want to play and the intensity. He came back in the summer and it was just about waiting for the moment.

"And in the last eight or nine weeks since he's broken in to the team he's shown that. It's fantastic to see his status has grown now, and in the big games he has shown he has the quality to play for the biggest teams.

"I'm delighted for him and, like I say, footballing gods today, lo and behold he scores against the team he was at for 18 months.

"It was a wonderful finish, a great run off the ball, the keeper makes a good save but he reacts very well to it and finishes it and it ends up being the winner."

For Rodgers himself, the victory meant that Celtic continued their clean sweep of domestic trophies since he joined the club. His third League Cup win sits alongside two league titles and two Scottish Cups to illustrate a long spell of success.

"I take great pride and it feels great," Rodgers said. "But, of course, my happiness is more for the players and the supporters.

"It's a real satisfying day for us. The players deserve a huge amount of credit and the medal they have around their neck and the seventh trophy on the trot, they deserve it because they've been amazing since i came in.

"But, like I said to them, we have to analyse the game because we can be better, you know in that fast break attack and be more clinical with that, but my overriding emotion is I'm very proud of everything that we're doing, even though we've lots to improve on."