  • STV
  • MySTV

Pies and pyrotechnics: Falling for football at the Betfred Cup

STV

STV's Steven Ladurantaye is new to Scotland and attended his first football game on Sunday.

Betfred Cup: Was Steven's first live football match.
Betfred Cup: Was Steven's first live football match. PA

As a recent immigrant from Canada, Steven Ladurantaye struggled to appreciate Scotland's beautiful game from his television screen. Everything changed when he witnessed the passion and purity of the Scottish League Cup Final.

The media room at Hampden Stadium smells like steak pie. There's a steam table buffet and a cooler full of Irn-Bru. Most of the drinks are sugar free, despite the complaining you hear about the new recipe anywhere you go in Scotland. The media is treated well, but every press room has limits.

That makes the room much like any other you'd find in North America, where I'm more used to sitting in press boxes and waiting rooms.

But I've lived in Scotland for six weeks, and this is an unusual situation. I've never seen a live football match. Celtic vs. Aberdeen in the Betfred Cup isn't a bad place to start, particularly since it started with pie.

Many things are the same as they are in North America. Thunderstruck blares as the teams take to the field (which reminds me that I haven't been to Kirriemuir to see the Bon Scott statue yet). The air is smokey from pyrotechnics.

Reporters complain about the food, while cramming as much as they can into their mouths. Someone wearing a press pass snuck back into the media room after halftime and literally filled his pockets with meat pies - and then asked the staff where the vegetarian options could be found.

Twenty seconds into the match someone yelled "f**k off" at the referee - although it rhymed more with "dook" than it did with "duck."

Media Pen: Steven's view of the pitch.
Media Pen: Steven's view of the pitch. STV

But it's the differences that set this experience apart. Some of them are obvious - separating fans into their own sections, the chanting, the lack of beer, the absence of vendors walking up and down the steps with popcorn and ice cream.

North American stadiums are built to manufacture enthusiasm, to convince fans that it's OK to raise their voices or wave their arms in the air every once in a while. In my hometown, the NHL Ottawa Senators almost beg fans to make any sound at all with elaborate "noise meters" on the big screens and desperate calls to action from the announcers.

In the NBA - the showiest and most produced spectacle in sport - the "in-game experience" doesn't even wait for the play to end. Music blares as the players play. When they stop, it gets louder and half-dressed dancers try to get the fans to pay attention.

The Betfred Cup game was something different than all of that. The only manufactured moments were from players trolling for penalties, not "fan experience" directors hoping to build some atmosphere. The play never stopped for a commercial break, the fans sang and chanted on their own and knew when to clap without explicit directions on a Jumbotron.

There were some uncomfortable moments - a heavy police presence after a drunken fan stumbled around the field and continued to fight for his freedom for a full five minutes after they dragged him off, some ill-time firecrackers being set off as medical workers worked desperately on Gary MacKay-Steven after he smashed heads with Celtic's Dedryck Boyata.

But the purity of the fan experience is the piece I was missing every time I'd wonder why anyone watched the game. The game played live is not the game I've tried repeatedly to watch on television, before flipping the channel to a baseball game.

Of course, you already know this. But it's a revelation for an immigrant looking to understand his new country. I'm sure I'll get out to another game, and soon.

Now, I just need to choose a side to support. But I'm a quick learner - I'll be keeping that decision to myself.

Steven Ladurantaye is Head of News and Current Affairs at STV

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.