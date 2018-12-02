McInnes proud of Aberdeen players after final efforts

The Dons boss said he was unhappy with refereeing decisions but congratulated Celtic.

Derek McInnes spoke of his pride in his Aberdeen players after their League Cup final defeat but said that decisions had gone against his side that made their task more difficult.

Ryan Christie's goal separated the sides at the national stadium but McInnes said that he believed the in-form attacker should have been sent off later in the match.

The Dons boss congratulated Celtic but admitted that he was disappointed that his game plan hadn't delivered.

"We put a team out there that gave us a chance to win a trophy," he said. "There's no doubting that Celtic have a bigger, better squad but my players gave it everything.

"There's a lot of young players there that will be at the heart of this team for the next few seasons.

"I'm proud of my team.

"We tried to give ourselves a chance to take the trophy back to Aberdeen but unfortunately it wasn't the case."

He revealed his frustration at referee Andrew Dallas and his colleagues, citing the penalty awarded to Celtic and a foul by the goalscorer as examples of mistakes.

He said: "It wasn't a penalty in the first place and, if we don't have a goalkeeper like Joe Lewis, it could be 2-0 and far more difficult.

"It was clearly outside the box and I also felt there was another yellow card challenge from Christie, on the halfway line, when Dom Ball breaks.

"The referee indicated he has played the ball, he clearly hasn't and, if Celtic went down to 10 men, it might have been different.

"You need a lot of things to go your way in a final. It might sound churlish, but the fact of the matter is, a couple of decisions were harsh on my side.

"But Celtic have won and we congratulate them for that."

He also gave an update on Gary Mackay Steven, who was stretchered off after a serious clash of heads with Dedryck Boyata.

He said: "Thankfully he was okay, he is sitting up in hospital, he is getting tests done. Hopefully it is just a straightforward concussion."