Ryan Christie: I thought my time at Celtic might be over

The Hampden hero admits he's had a "pretty crazy" turnaround at the club this season.

Celtic's Hampden goalscorer Ryan Christie admits he thought he might be leaving the club last summer but is delighted to have fought his way to first team success.

Christie has enjoyed a breakthrough into the Celtic team and a run of form that's seen him score key goals, with none more important than the only goal of the game as his side beat Aberdeen in the League Cup final on Sunday.

Having been loaned out twice and finding competition for places in Brendan Rodgers' side to be fierce, Christie looked set for an extended spell on the sidelines, only for injury to hand him opportunity. A run of games has culminated in a starring role in the cup final and he says it's been a rollercoaster season.

"[Scoring the winner] was very special for me and my family and friends," he said.

"It's been a bit of an up and down season for me and a pretty crazy turn of events over the last couple of months but that just shows how football can work sometimes and I'm delighted not just for me but for the whole team to get it over the line today.

"I wouldn't say I had accepted [that I wouldn't be a first team player] but I thought that was where my route was going. There was a lot said when I came back in the summer and I thought I would just keep my head down and work.



"A lot was made that maybe it was time for me to go elsewhere but the manager told me that he thought I still had a chance so ever since then I've been working to get in the team.

"I'm happy when it pays off on days like today."