Trophy-hungry Benkovic wants to stay at Celtic all season

Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj

The on-loan Croatian defender hopes to remain in Glasgow beyond January

On-loan Celtic star Filip Benkovic wants to win more trophies at Celtic this season after playing his part in Sunday's League Cup final victory.

Parent club Leicester have the option of taking the £13m Croatian defender back in January, however the 21-year-old now wants to experience more success in Glasgow and hopes to stay until the end of the season as the Hoops chase a historic triple treble.

Speaking following Celtic's 1-0 win over Aberdeen at Hampden, he said: ''Every time you win a trophy it is good.

"When you see that we have such a good team with high potential you want to win more and more. For me, personally, I want to win more trophies this season.

"One of the main reasons [why I made the move from England] was to win trophies. For me, I want to give everything for the club."

When asked if he'd like to remain at Celtic until the end of the season, he replied: ''Yes, for sure. When you start something and you feel really good in the team... I think I can give more for this club, but we'll see. It's not just my decision.

''The clean sheets come from team spirit, we die for each other - this is how we get these results."
Filip Benkovic

"The Leicester coach said probably I will stay until the end of the season, so I hope it will be like that.

"Since I came to Celtic I've progressed well. When everyone is positive and everyone wants to help you it's much easier to play football.

"I really appreciate what they [Celtic] are doing for me. We have a really good atmosphere in the team.''

Benkovic, who Leicester signed from Dinamo Zagreb earlier this year before, believes staying at Celtic can also enhance his chances of winning his first cap for World Cup semi-finalists Croatia.

He said. ''Every young player dreams about playing for their national team. In the future, I hope to receive an invite to play for them but the only way to achieve this is hard work.''

Benkovic has formed a strong central defensive partnership with Belgian international Dedryck Boyata at Celtic, helping the Scottish champions shore up their defence after an early season dip in form.

But Boyata could be forced to spend some time on the sidelines after sustaining a hamstring injury during Sunday's final.

''The clean sheets come from team spirit,'' Benkovic said. ''We die for each other - this is how we get these results.

"He [Boyata] went off before the end of the game. We speak a lot after each training session - we help each other. Injuries happen, but he must stay strong. Hopefully he'll be back soon.''

