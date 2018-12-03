Scotland learn schedule for Euro 2020 qualifying

The Scots will begin their campaign away to Kazakhstan as they vie for progress.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5974373479001-reaction-to-the-euro-2020-draw.jpg" />

Scotland's schedule for Euro 2020 qualifying has been confirmed.

Alex McLeish's side have drawn alongside Belgium, Russia, Kazakhstan, Cyprus and San Marino in Group I.

The Scots have to finish in the top two of their group to qualify automatically for the Euros.

Their campaign begins with a double-header which could prove pivotal.

McLeish's side make the long-haul journey to Kazakhstan for their opener on March 21, before facing San Marino on their travels three days later.

Attention then turns to a home fixture with Cyprus on June 8, with a daunting trip to take on World Cup semi-finalists Belgium following up soon after on June 11.

In September, the Scots host the group's top two seeds, Russia and Belgium, at Hampden.

The Tartan Army are Moscow-bound for a match on October 10.

Home fixtures against San Marino and Kazakhstan fall either side of an visit to Cyprus as Scotland round off their campaign.

Should McLeish's men fail to finish in the top two, they will enter the play-offs in early 2020 after topping their Nations League group.

The schedule in full