  • STV
  • MySTV

Scotland learn schedule for Euro 2020 qualifying

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Scots will begin their campaign away to Kazakhstan as they vie for progress.

Scotland's schedule for Euro 2020 qualifying has been confirmed.

Alex McLeish's side have drawn alongside Belgium, Russia, Kazakhstan, Cyprus and San Marino in Group I.

The Scots have to finish in the top two of their group to qualify automatically for the Euros.

Their campaign begins with a double-header which could prove pivotal.

McLeish's side make the long-haul journey to Kazakhstan for their opener on March 21, before facing San Marino on their travels three days later.

Attention then turns to a home fixture with Cyprus on June 8, with a daunting trip to take on World Cup semi-finalists Belgium following up soon after on June 11.

In September, the Scots host the group's top two seeds, Russia and Belgium, at Hampden.

The Tartan Army are Moscow-bound for a match on October 10.

Home fixtures against San Marino and Kazakhstan fall either side of an visit to Cyprus as Scotland round off their campaign.

Should McLeish's men fail to finish in the top two, they will enter the play-offs in early 2020 after topping their Nations League group.

The schedule in full

  • Thursday March 21 - 3pm: Kazakhstan (A)
  • Sunday March 24 - 5pm: San Marino (A)
  • Saturday June 8 - 7.45pm: Cyprus (H)
  • Tuesday June 11 - 7.45pm: Belgium (A)
  • Friday September 6 - 7.45pm: Russia (H)
  • Monday September 9 - 7.45pm: Belgium (H)
  • Thursday October 10 - 7.45pm: Russia (A)
  • Sunday October 13 - 5pm: San Marino (H)
  • Thursday November 16 - 2pm: Cyprus (A)
  • Tuesday November 19 - 7.45pm: Kazakhtan (H)
https://stv.tv/sport/football/1433063-what-s-next-for-scotland-after-nations-league-triumph/ | default

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.