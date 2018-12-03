McGregor hails Christie's stunning Celtic turnaround

Ryan Christie scored the Hoops' League Cup winner to secure a seventh straight trophy.

Callum McGregor hailed Celtic teammate Ryan Christie after the midfielder capped his Hoops turnaround by scoring the winner in the League Cup final.

Christie scored the only goal of the match against his former side Aberdeen as he fired Brendan Rodgers' side to a seventh consecutive trophy.

The former Inverness prospect's future at Parkhead looked to be in doubt before he was handed his chance by Rodgers last month due to injuries.

Christie, 23, has grasped his opportunity to become a key player for club and country.

Midfield partner McGregor believes Christie's rise shows the strength-in-depth at Parkhead.

Speaking after their 1-0 win over the Dons, he said: "The more successful you are, there is a target.

"Teams want to beat you, there's an extra pressure to win the game.

"It just shows how good this squad is and the mentality.

"You see Ryan, five weeks ago he wasn't involved and he was the main man (on Sunday), it just shows the quality in the squad.

"He's been outstanding in every area and he's been scoring goals. As a midfield player that makes you invaluable.

"His work rate, intensity and the way he moves the ball.

"He's been outstanding. He's waited a long time for his chance and he has taken it with both hands."

Celtic's attention now turns to the league as they look to return to the top of the Premiership.

McGregor hopes the cup win can boost the Hoops' campaign from here on in.

The 25-year-old said: "We have to think about what we've achieved.

"Every game for Celtic is a massive game and we have another one on Wednesday night, so we don't have too much time to enjoy it."

Scotland have learned their group for Euro 2020 qualifying.

McGregor believes the Scots can be positive about their chances of ending their tournament wait.

He added: "It was good draw, probably one of the better groups we could have got.

"Off the back of the games a couple of weeks ago, everybody is full of confidence and should be positive going into it."