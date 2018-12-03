Aberdeen have closed gap to Celtic, says Considine

The Dons defender feels his side have proven they are a match for Brendan Rodgers' men.

Challenge: Andy Considine looks to stop Celtic attacker Odsonne Edouard. SNS

Aberdeen defender Andy Considine said Sunday's League Cup final loss to Celtic hurt acutely because the Dons have proven they are a match for the Hoops.

Ryan Christie's first-half strike made the difference at Hampden as Brendan Rodgers secured a seventh straight trophy since arriving in Glasgow.

Considine rued the narrow loss, but said he was quick to remind his teammates after the defeat of the progress Derek McInnes' side have made.

He said: "In years gone by it was 'It's the Old Firm, it's almost like if they win it doesn't matter, we'll go on to the next game'.

"But I feel we are so close to them now. It hurts so much more because I feel we can go toe to toe with them.

"We have shown we can beat them, both of them."

When asked what it took to beat the Glasgow pair, he added: "It's about doing the basics well but at the same time, you only get three or four chances, and you need to be clinical.

"That's the big thing about facing the Old Firm, you've got to take your chances because they are fantastic teams.

"There's not a lot of lapses of concentration and when you do get that you need to tuck it away."

Aberdeen look to bounce back on Wednesday when they face Rangers at Ibrox.

Considine insisted winning at the home of the new Premiership leaders would provide the perfect cure for any lingering League Cup hangover.

"A result like this hurts but Wednesday night is massive," he said.

"This month is huge for us, nine games, and fingers crossed we can come through with flying colours.

"If there was a way to make ourselves feel better, we'd go to a place like that and win."